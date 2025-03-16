Aries: Enjoy life to the fullest and embrace the joy it brings. Today, you may come across several financial schemes—analyze their pros and cons carefully before committing. Take a moment to express gratitude to relatives who supported you during tough times; even a small gesture can uplift their spirits. Gratitude enriches life, while ingratitude diminishes its beauty. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend in their absence. Your confidence will play a key role in your professional life, helping you persuade others and gain their support. Prioritize personal time over social interactions today—it’s essential to focus on yourself. A delightful outing with your spouse might be on the cards, making for a memorable day. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, keep half of them in your locker at home to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.