Aries: Your energy levels will be high today, making it a good time to tackle any pending tasks. It's important to manage your time and money wisely, or you may face challenges ahead. An old friend may unexpectedly visit, bringing back fond memories. Communication with your partner is key—be patient and try to make them understand your perspective, as miscommunication could lead to issues. At work, your recent achievements will be appreciated by colleagues, boosting your support. A relative might drop by without prior notice, requiring you to spend time attending to them. If you're married, today will bring a deep sense of happiness to your relationship. Remedy: To ensure financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Auspicious Time: Yellow.