Aries: Avoiding conflict can help maintain your well-being. We recommend steering clear of alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and financial stability. Spending time with children requires attention but brings joy. In matters of love, your feelings are likely to be reciprocated today. At work, being too assertive may lead to tensions—consider others’ perspectives before making decisions. Make the most of your free time by stepping away from distractions and engaging in activities you enjoy. This can bring positive changes to your life. If you’ve been feeling unlucky for a while, today may bring a sense of relief and blessings. Remedy: Wrap black pepper, black grams, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and immerse it in flowing water to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.