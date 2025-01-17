Aries: Your strong confidence and relaxed work schedule give you plenty of time to unwind today. While you might not usually focus on the importance of money, today's financial needs may highlight its value as you find yourself short of funds for your plans. Seeking advice from your parents could prove highly beneficial. If you're engaged, your fiancée will bring you immense joy today. It’s fine to chat with acquaintances, but avoid sharing your deepest secrets without fully understanding their intentions, as it may lead to disappointment. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget all your struggles. Remember, while caring for your loved ones is important, don't neglect your own health in the process. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.