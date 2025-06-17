Aries: You’ll have a lot of responsibilities today, so staying mentally clear will help you make the right decisions. It's a good day to sit down with your spouse and discuss finances to plan for the future. Children may seek more of your time, but they’ll be caring and cooperative. Avoid showing off your love in every situation — doing so could backfire and strain your relationship. Luck will favour you today, helping you gain benefits just by being at the right place at the right time. Although travelling out of town may not be very comfortable, it could help you make useful connections. After several days of distance, you and your spouse may feel a renewed closeness. Remedy: Pour water into a money plant for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8.30 am.