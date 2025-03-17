Aries: You may recover from a prolonged illness. While people usually hesitate to lend money, you will feel a sense of relief by helping someone in need. Embrace generosity and cherish quality time with your family. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your loved one. You have great potential—pursue the opportunities that come your way. Today, a family discussion on important life matters may take place. Although your words might be unsettling for some, they could lead to a meaningful solution. You often come across jokes about married life on social media, but today, a touching realization about your relationship will deeply move you. Remedy: Feed fish with barley flour balls to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5 pm.