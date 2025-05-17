Aries: Today, you'll be filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. While money might seem to slip through your fingers, your lucky stars will ensure a steady flow of finances. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and a reason to celebrate. However, be cautious—there's a possibility of tension in friendships, so tread carefully in your interactions. Shopping and other errands will keep you occupied for much of the day. A difference in mood between you and your spouse—whether it's about going out or staying in—might lead to some irritation. Additionally, there's a chance of a disagreement with an elder, so it's wise to keep your temper in check. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant this evening to help enhance harmony and love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.