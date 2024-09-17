Aries: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that help you become a better version of yourself. Financially, you'll see a boost, but expenses may also rise. This is a good time to engage in activities involving younger people. Spending quality time with your partner is important to deepen your understanding of each other. A new partnership opportunity looks promising today. You'll be full of creative ideas, and the activities you choose could bring rewards beyond your expectations. A meaningful conversation with your spouse is likely today. Remedy: To encourage financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.