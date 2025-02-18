Aries: Avoid oily and spicy foods. You may face a financial loss at the start of the day, which could affect your mood. Set aside some time to address your children's concerns. Don’t be discouraged—failures are a natural part of life and contribute to growth. Despite some minor challenges, the day holds the potential for great achievements. Be mindful of moody colleagues who may react negatively if things don’t go their way. Amid your busy schedule, you will manage to spend time with your children, making you realize what you've been missing. However, your spouse's behaviour might create some professional disturbances today. Remedy: Sharing meals in the kitchen can strengthen your bond with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.