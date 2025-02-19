Aries: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension. Today is a good day to raise capital, recover pending dues, or seek financial support for new projects. A visit to your relatives could turn out to be more pleasant than expected. If you're considering marriage with your partner, have an open conversation with them today—but first, try to understand their feelings. Workplace challenges will be eased with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your professional confidence. Those living away from home may prefer to unwind in a park or a peaceful spot in the evening. It’s a day to cherish the positive aspects of marriage. Remedy: Wearing green more often can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm and 2 pm.