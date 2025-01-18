Aries: You may recover from a prolonged illness soon. Investments in antiques and jewelry could bring financial gains and prosperity. Today, you're likely to make significant changes in and around your home. Avoid compromising your self-respect in romantic relationships. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might be preoccupied with your own interests, spending your free time on activities you enjoy. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue, such as a forgotten birthday, could arise, but things will likely settle by the end of the day. Your current demeanor might leave some people disappointed, so consider adopting a more positive attitude and making constructive changes in your behavior. Remedy: Enhance your love life by consuming a spoonful of honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.