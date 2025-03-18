Aries: No need to worry about your health today, as those around you will uplift your spirits. Financial concerns are likely to ease with the support of your parents. Consider performing rituals or auspicious ceremonies at home. However, family members from your spouse’s side may cause some disruptions, affecting your day. Be cautious of a hidden adversary who may try to prove you wrong. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen, you may finally find some relief. On the personal front, your spouse might express dissatisfaction with your married life. Remedy: Recite Goddess Durga Kavach to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:50 pm.