Aries: Destroy negative thoughts before they grow into mental health issues. You can overcome them by getting involved in donation or charity work, which can bring you a sense of peace and satisfaction. People working in the milk industry may see good financial gains today. It's a good day to enjoy some quiet and quality time with your family. If someone comes to you with their problems, don’t let it disturb your peace—just stay calm and ignore it. If you have something important to share with your partner, don’t delay—it might be too late tomorrow. At work, support from your seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may spend time watching a movie or sports match at home with your siblings today, which will strengthen your bond. Your life partner will express their love and affection for you today, despite any recent misunderstandings. Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.