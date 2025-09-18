Aries: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as food tastes better with salt, a little unhappiness is necessary to truly appreciate happiness. Attend a social gathering to lift your mood. Financial gains are likely. The festive environment at home will help reduce stress—be sure to join in rather than staying a silent observer. You’ll find yourself more popular today and may easily attract the opposite sex. At work, if you’ve been waiting to start a conversation with someone, this could be your chance. After a hectic schedule, you’ll finally get time for yourself. The day promises romance and togetherness with your partner, making it feel like the springtime of your life. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.