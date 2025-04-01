Aries: Your biggest dream is set to come true, but it's wise to keep your excitement in check, as excessive joy might lead to unexpected issues. While people generally hesitate to lend money, you'll find relief in helping someone in need. Your friends and spouse will bring joy and comfort, brightening an otherwise slow day. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your attire, as it could impact your partner's mood. Work will progress smoothly with the full support of colleagues and seniors. After office hours, you may unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, bringing a sense of peace. There could be a minor disagreement due to relatives, but by the end of the day, everything will settle harmoniously. Remedy: Show love and care to young girls below the age of 10 by offering gifts and attention for a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.