Aries: Engage in activities that help you stay calm and composed. A financial boost will make it easier for you to buy essential items. Don’t overlook your social life—set aside time from your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. This will not only ease your stress but also boost your confidence. Be cautious of one-sided attraction, as it may lead to disappointment. Traveling will be enjoyable and bring great benefits. Tension may arise in your married life due to unmet daily needs, whether related to food, cleaning, or household chores. However, your inner peace will help create a positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: Sharing meals in the kitchen will strengthen your bond with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.