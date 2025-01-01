Aries: Making some physical changes today could improve your appearance significantly. You might head out with your spouse to purchase some essential household items, but keep an eye on your budget, as it could slightly strain your finances. The day will revolve around family and children. Nostalgic romantic moments are likely to fill your heart. Success will come your way if you take decisive steps gradually. However, you may get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your mobile device that you might neglect important tasks. Your spouse’s thoughtful gestures could leave you pleasantly surprised, making them seem more amazing than ever. Remedy: Rahu, when positively aligned, symbolizes charity, creativity, sacrifice, and transformation. To maintain a stable financial condition and improve your economic status, focus on finding creative ways to serve and help others.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.