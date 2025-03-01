Aries: Health requires attention and care. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances today, as they may lead to carelessness and misplaced belongings. Expect a lively and enjoyable evening as guests fill your home with warmth and joy. Your smile can be the perfect remedy to lift your beloved’s spirits. If you've been longing for excitement in your life, today may bring a refreshing change. You’ll come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. A cozy movie night with your partner or friends could become a cherished memory. Remedy: To enhance financial stability, store a small amount of Basmati rice with silver in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.