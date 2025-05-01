Aries: Your health remains good, and your financial situation improves as you recover from delayed payments. Share your joy with your parents—they'll feel valued, and it will help ease any loneliness or sadness they may be experiencing. After all, the purpose of life is to support one another. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Avoid signing any new partnerships or joint ventures for now. Today, you may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen the bond between you. Your married life also looks very positive today. Remedy: To succeed in your career, offer raw milk to a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 4 pm.