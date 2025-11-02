Aries: A good day to focus on your health and self-improvement routines. Watch out for potential overspending or misplacement of money due to carelessness. It's a great time to reconnect with people you haven't spoken to in a while. Romantic opportunities may present themselves but may not last long. Family will share concerns, but you'll be absorbed in your own interests. Quality time with your spouse is anticipated. Pay no mind to irrelevant criticism. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, keep half at home for financial blessings.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.