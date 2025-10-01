Aries: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, those involved in the stock market should exercise caution, as chances of financial loss are indicated. Stay alert and attentive to safeguard your investments. A social gathering with family will bring warmth, harmony, and joyful moments. Love, often described as limitless and boundless, will feel truly real to you today. At work, fresh challenges may arise, particularly if situations aren’t handled with tact and diplomacy. Steer clear of gossip, as it can waste your valuable time. Married life will feel like a true blessing, filling your heart with gratitude and happiness. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your prayer room or altar and worship it daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.