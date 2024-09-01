Aries: Guidance from a wise and spiritual person brings comfort and peace. It's important to value both time and money, as neglecting them could lead to difficulties ahead. However, today you'll experience positivity from your family members. Romantic relationships may face some complexities today, but your partner will be supportive of your new ideas and ventures. You'll challenge your mind—some of you might engage in activities like playing chess, solving crosswords, or channeling creativity into writing or planning for the future. Although your neighbors might attempt to create issues in your married life, your bond with your spouse is strong and resilient. Remedy: To improve your finances, avoid feelings of envy and jealousy.



Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.