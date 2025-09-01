Aries: People around you may appear quite demanding today, so avoid making promises you can’t keep. Don’t push yourself to exhaustion just to please others. On the financial front, parental support may help you overcome recent hassles. Be careful—your generosity could be misused by friends. A pleasant surprise awaits if you check your partner’s recent social media updates. At work, it’s likely to be one of those days when everything feels good—colleagues will appreciate your efforts and your boss will acknowledge your progress. Businesspersons too may see profitable gains today. On a personal note, you won’t be bothered about others’ opinions. Instead, you may prefer solitude over socializing in your free time. Something special in the morning could set the tone for an amazing day. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.