Aries: Creative hobbies will help you stay calm and relaxed today. You will realise the true value of money and understand how careless spending can harm your future. It’s better to avoid bringing up sensitive issues that might disturb your bond with loved ones. Your partner may expect something from you, but not being able to meet those wishes could make them unhappy. Colleagues or associates might also get annoyed if you don’t give clear answers. Though you’ll plan to tidy up and reorganise your home, your busy schedule won’t leave you much time for it. For married couples, the day will feel like a sweet treat in daily life. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity every day to ensure peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.