Aries: Take care of your health and focus on conserving your energy, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Even with a packed schedule, you'll manage to overcome fatigue with ease. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign are advised to avoid financially helping household members who are unlikely to return the money. Concerns about an elderly family member's health may cause some stress. You may find it difficult to stay apart from your partner today. It's also a great day to express your creativity and focus on artistic or innovative projects. However, you might receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you feeling low and reflective. In your married life, a sense of discomfort may make you feel trapped. A heartfelt conversation with your partner can help ease the tension. Remedy: Donate a bronze lamp (Diya) at a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to enhance harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.