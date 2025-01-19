Aries: Your child's achievements may bring you immense joy today. Financial issues could be resolved, leading to potential monetary gains. This is also a favourable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. Your love life is set to flourish beautifully. You are likely to manage things effortlessly and emerge victorious in your endeavours. While sports are important, ensure they don't interfere with your studies. Your married life is likely to feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever today. Remedy: Keep a green-coloured glass bottle in sunlight and mix the water with your bathing water to promote a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.