Aries: Your health will improve as you spend happy moments with others. However, don’t ignore it—carelessness now could cause problems later. Today, you may gain some benefits through the support of your brother or sister. There could be some tension or issues at home that might upset you. On the brighter side, your love life will bring positive energy. If you're planning to enter a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the necessary information before making any decisions. Some of your free time might get wasted on unimportant tasks. Your married life will be filled with joy and happiness today. Remedy: Involve your family in yoga and meditation to build stronger bonds.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 PM to 2:55 PM.