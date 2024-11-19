Aries: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that truly bring you joy. You may feel tempted to seek quick financial gains. Meanwhile, children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor fun than their career planning. If you're planning a date with your partner, pay attention to your attire, as inappropriate clothing could upset them. A possible salary increment may uplift your mood and help you let go of past grievances. While you may feel lazy and reluctant to start the day, you'll later realize the importance of making better use of your time. A surprise visit from a relative might disrupt your plans for the day. Remedy: Enhance harmony in family life by chanting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.