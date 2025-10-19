Aries: You may feel immense joy from your child’s success. Be prudent with investments. Taking an emotional risk could bring positive results. The creative power of your devoted love shines today. Focus on work and priorities. A day spent in solitude, perhaps with a good book, may be ideal. Married life feels exceptionally harmonious.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower for career blessings.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.