Aries: Take care of your health and organize your tasks efficiently. You will have the opportunity to earn money independently today. The support from your family and friends will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. Be mindful of your behaviour, as a small mistake could upset your partner. Gaining new knowledge today will give you an advantage over your peers. Take time to work on your weaknesses and focus on self-improvement. Your spouse may exhibit self-centred behaviour today. Remedy: Avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees to maintain good health, as Jupiter represents Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.