Aries: Good health will allow you to take part in sports competitions. Avoid betting or gambling today, as it may lead to financial losses. Use this day to strengthen bonds with your loved ones. A delightful surprise awaits as your partner might shower you with gifts. Positive changes at work will bring you benefits. Seniors of this zodiac sign might spend their free time reconnecting with old friends. Your married life will feel joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and expresses their love warmly. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.