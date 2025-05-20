Aries: People with high blood pressure may benefit from drinking a moderate amount of red wine, as it can help reduce blood pressure and control cholesterol levels. It also helps in relaxation. Avoid spending too much just to impress others. Overworking and being too focused on office matters may create tension in your relationship with your spouse. If you're upset with your partner, don’t act out of revenge. Instead, stay calm and express your true feelings honestly. A dominating attitude at the workplace might attract criticism from your colleagues. However, planetary positions are in your favour today and could bring many reasons to feel happy. Be cautious, though—a relative, friend, or neighbour may cause stress in your married life. Remedy: Stay away from alcohol and focus on strengthening family bonds to bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.