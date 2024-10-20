Aries: Your health is in excellent shape. If you own land and are looking to sell, today could be a great opportunity to find a good buyer and receive a fair price. The festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate any stress, so be sure to engage and enjoy the celebrations rather than just watching from the sidelines. Your love life is also poised for improvement as positive developments unfold. However, it's essential for those born under this zodiac sign to avoid excessive talking at work to maintain a good reputation. Businesspeople in this sign may face losses today due to past investments. If your partner isn't giving you enough time, it's important to have an open conversation about your feelings and concerns. On a positive note, your marriage is likely to flourish today. Remedy: Keep peacock feathers in your home to promote a successful business or career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 7.15 pm.