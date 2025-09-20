Aries: Channel your energy into something creative today—idleness may disturb your peace of mind. Stay alert and avoid getting trapped in risky financial schemes. Miscommunication with a loved one could weigh on your emotions, so make an effort to connect. Nurture positivity by planting a sapling. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. Be mindful, as your spouse’s actions might slightly impact your image. Remember, love is the greatest strength—speak words that reassure your partner and deepen your bond. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to attract prosperity and stability in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.