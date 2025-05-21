Aries: Your honest opinions might hurt a friend's ego, so be mindful of how you express them. You have the ability to earn money on your own—just believe in yourself. Children may not meet your expectations today, but instead of being disappointed, try to guide and motivate them to achieve their dreams. Love may blossom as you connect deeply with someone special. Work-wise, things are going well. Finishing tasks on time will give you personal time later, while constant delays will only pile up pressure. Today, you'll truly understand how much you mean to your life partner. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your meal and offer it to cows for better health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.