Aries: Focus on improving both health and personality for a positive life experience. Business prospects are excellent, and there’s potential for tremendous profit or growth today. Use your free time to strengthen family bonds. You’ll find yourself attractive to others, but be careful not to overshare your plans — it could affect important projects. For housewives, today brings time to enjoy entertainment or relaxation at home. Marital harmony may be disturbed by family quarrels. Remedy: Wearing cream or white-colored shoes is auspicious for work or business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.