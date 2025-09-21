Aries: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your wife, so think carefully about the consequences before acting rashly. If possible, take a short break to calm your mind. Financial gains in business or work may come today with the support of someone from the opposite sex. However, the health of an elderly family member may cause concern. Your partner may appear irritable, adding to your mental stress. Proper planning is needed to achieve satisfactory results, especially as work-related issues may trouble you. An unexpected journey might also disrupt your family time. You may feel stressed over your spouse’s declining health. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.