Aries: Identify the emotions that inspire and drive you forward. It's important to let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they can attract the very things you don’t want. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today could help you overcome major challenges in the future. Be mindful not to ignore your family's needs while overworking yourself. If you feel emotionally distant from your partner, take some time out to connect with them. Honest and open conversations can strengthen your bond. This is a favourable day to start new projects or put plans into action. Be kind and graceful with everyone you meet—only a few will truly understand the secret behind your charm. You and your spouse may find quality time to express your love today. Remedy: Add some sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water to boost family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.