Aries: You may feel nervous about socialising today, but try to boost your self-confidence to overcome this. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised and could bring some financial benefits. However, family responsibilities may increase and cause stress. A surprise message might brighten your mood and fill you with hope. Your partners will support your new ideas and plans. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing something you truly enjoy — this can lead to positive changes in your life. The love and care of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and feel comforted. Remedy: Using silver plates and spoons is believed to support good health and fitness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m to 3 p.m.