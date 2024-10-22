Aries: Making some physical changes today will definitely improve your appearance. Financial relief may come as money arrives, helping you solve many of your troubles. It’s a good day to give and receive gifts from your loved ones. Your love will shine through today, showing the beauty of your actions. Sharing your opinions with those making important decisions could bring you recognition for your hard work and sincerity. Try to finish your tasks on time, as someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. If you’ve been seeking affection from your spouse, today is a day that may bring you closer. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.