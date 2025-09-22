Aries: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your own expectations, as it may upset your spouse. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a part of it through charity or donations will bring you inner peace. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, though they could also seek some support in return. Your partner will be especially caring and affectionate if you reciprocate with love. Engage yourself in creative work to stay motivated. The day may begin on a dull note, but things will gradually improve, bringing you positive results. By evening, you’ll find some personal time, which you can spend meeting someone close. Married life will feel like a true blessing today. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.