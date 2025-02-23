Aries: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive expectations will pave the way for achieving your dreams and desires. If you're a student aspiring to study abroad, financial challenges at home may trouble you today. However, social gatherings will provide a great opportunity to connect with influential people and strengthen your relationships. Avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it may create unnecessary tension. While joint ventures started today will bring long-term benefits, you may face some resistance from partners. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies will take place at home, bringing a sense of positivity. However, your spouse might cause some unexpected financial loss. Remedy: Support and assist visually impaired individuals to invite positive energy into their love lives.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12 pm.