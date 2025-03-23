Aries: Enjoy life to the fullest and embrace moments of joy. Your siblings may seek financial assistance today, which could strain your budget, but the situation will soon improve. Household chores may feel exhausting and contribute to mental stress. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain. Avoid signing new joint ventures or partnerships today. Nostalgia may draw you towards activities you loved as a child. Your spouse will be in a great mood, and you might receive a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Worship a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.