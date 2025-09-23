Aries: You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. It is also a good day to arrange finances, recover pending payments, or seek funds for new projects. Domestic matters will move smoothly, and you can complete long-pending household tasks. Try to control your habit of falling in love too easily. At work, you may find it difficult to concentrate and could face a dilemma that hampers your performance. Spending time with an elder family member will help you gain valuable life lessons. After a challenging phase in married life, today will bring you some relief. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by distributing chocolates to poor and needy young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.