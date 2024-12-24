Aries: Take a break today and focus on finding joy with close friends and family. An old friend might reach out for financial assistance, but helping them could strain your finances. Your spouse's health may need attention, but your positive attitude and smile can uplift their mood. Embracing new skills and techniques will be crucial for your career growth, and your keen observation will give you an edge. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today. Remedy: To restore family harmony, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Enjoy it after the moonrise, sitting in the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.