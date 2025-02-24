Aries: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to life, influencing all experiences—both good and bad. A healthy mind helps in problem-solving and provides clarity. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as it will bring positive outcomes. Spend quality time with your children—it is a powerful way to heal and experience boundless joy. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. You may also receive good news at work. Be mindful of the company you keep, avoiding associations that could harm your reputation. An old friend may reconnect with you, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple to strengthen romance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.