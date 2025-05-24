Aries: Mental discomfort may disrupt your peace, but the support of a trusted friend can help you navigate through challenges. Listening to calming music can also ease your stress and bring a sense of relief. If you're considering investing, it's a good idea—but be sure to seek reliable advice first. Try to spend your free time in the joyful company of children, even if it means going out of your way; their presence can lift your spirits. Don’t be discouraged by setbacks—failures are a natural and beautiful part of life’s journey. If you're traveling, double-check that you have all essential documents with you. Your spouse’s demands might feel overwhelming at times, so be patient and communicative. Late at night, consider calling someone close to share your thoughts and talk through what’s been on your mind. Remedy: The Moon is believed to govern the emotional well-being of women and girls. Treat them with kindness and respect. Honoring your partner's feelings can bring harmony and deepen the love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.