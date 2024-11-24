Aries: Don’t push yourself too hard; ensure you take adequate rest. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected benefits—avoid rushing into financial decisions. Show your family how much you care through words and gestures, and spend quality time with them to enhance joy. You might encounter someone who loves you deeply. At work, those who have acted unfairly towards you will face consequences today. Your keen observation will give you an edge over others. Expect a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: For financial stability and strength, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.