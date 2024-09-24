Aries: Stay optimistic and focus on the positive side. Your confidence will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. In business, you may see significant profits today, with the potential to take it to new heights. However, avoid controversial topics that could lead to disagreements with loved ones. In matters of love, it's your lucky day—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling some long-awaited desires. New opportunities will be attractive and could bring promising returns. While you’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, an unresolved issue might lead to a minor conflict. Even if the world seems chaotic, you’ll find comfort in your partner's embrace. Remedy: To bring peace, happiness, and bliss to your family, consider donating white items to the needy on birthdays or special occasions.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.