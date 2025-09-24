Aries: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. While you will manage to repay the dues, it could put pressure on your finances. Hence, it is best to avoid borrowing any further. It will also be a day when you receive plenty of attention. With multiple opportunities coming your way, choosing the right one may feel confusing. On the personal front, meeting your true love will make you realize that nothing else really matters. If you channel your efforts in the right direction, you can achieve remarkable gains. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder may also help you today. On the flip side, your partner might disappoint you, and this could even push your relationship or marriage toward a breaking point. Remedy: Stay away from alcohol and smoking to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.